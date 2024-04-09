Senior Chinese lawmakers take part in tree plantation in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:55, April 09, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A group of senior Chinese legislators attended a voluntary tree planting event in suburban Beijing on Monday.

The attendees, including vice chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Xiao Jie, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei and Shohrat Zakir as well as deputy secretaries-general of the NPC Standing Committee and members from relevant departments of the NPC Standing Committee, planted more than 300 saplings at a park in Beijing's Fengtai District.

Over the past years, the NPC Standing Committee has been organizing voluntary tree plantation events to promote the building of a beautiful China.

