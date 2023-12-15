Interactive Harry Potter exhibition opens in Macao

MACAO, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- An interactive touring exhibition themed on Harry Potter opened on Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region.

With more than 2,700 square meters, the exhibition aims to explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, as well as Tony Award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, through powerful storytelling and innovative technology.

Each visitor is given a wristband to support their personalized experience using immersive design and technology. From selecting a Hogwarts House to picking a wand and Patronus, visitors are able to create their own magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles, to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes.

The exhibition is created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents.

