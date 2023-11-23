Chinese vice premier meets with youth representatives of Hong Kong, Macao

November 23, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with 150 representatives of Hong Kong and Macao youths that have visited the mainland via an exchange program and has talks with them at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday met with 150 representatives of Hong Kong and Macao youths that have visited the mainland via an exchange program and had talks with them.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the youths to profoundly study the history of the country and the Chinese nation to cultivate patriotism among their fellow youngsters.

He added that youths from Hong Kong and Macao should also safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests and contribute to the steady implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

"As long as youngsters in Hong Kong and Macao realize sound development, Hong Kong and Macao will develop well, and so will the entire country," said Ding.

Ding encouraged them to actively integrate themselves into the country's development and realize their dreams with solid efforts in the process.

Youths attending the meeting spoke of their experience during the tours, vowing to actively participate in the country's development and make contributions to China's national rejuvenation.

The exchange program has brought 165,000 youngsters from Hong Kong and Macao to the mainland this year.

