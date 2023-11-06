China opposes threats of sanction against HKSAR officials, judicial personnel

Xinhua) 09:00, November 06, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Sunday condemned U.S. politicians who threatened to impose sanctions against government officials and judicial personnel of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The rule of law in the HKSAR has received wide recognition from the international community, said a spokesperson of the office, adding that safeguarding national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong are the duties of HKSAR officials and judicial personnel, which brook no interference.

The threats made by certain U.S. politicians to impose sanctions on them run contrary to the spirit of the rule of law and turn a blind eye to international justice, the spokesperson said.

