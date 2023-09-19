State Council appoints director of Immigration Department of HKSAR Government

Xinhua) 09:24, September 19, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has decided to appoint Kwok Joon-fung as director of Immigration Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Au Ka-wang.

The decision was made on Sept. 13 in accordance with stipulations of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and upon the nomination and suggestion by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.

