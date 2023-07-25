HKSAR to hold 7th district council ordinary election on Dec. 10

HONG KONG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Monday that the seventh District Council Ordinary Election would be held on Dec. 10, 2023.

The District Committees constituency election and the District Council geographical constituency election will be held on the same day, the spokesman said.

The nomination period for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election, including the elections of the District Committees constituency and the District Council geographical constituency, will run from Oct. 17 to 30, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the District Councils (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 came into effect on July 10, enabling the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" to also be fully implemented at the district governance level.

The seventh-term District Councils will strictly adhere to the positioning under the Basic Law of the HKSAR to carry out advisory and services functions, duly contribute to the HKSAR district governance work, and effectively respond to the expectations of the public, said the spokesman.

The spokesman stressed that the HKSAR government will endeavor to ensure that the seventh-term District Councils will assume office on Jan. 1, 2024, as scheduled, fully support the Electoral Affairs Commission to prepare and conduct the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election in accordance with the relevant amended electoral law, and ensure that the election will be open, fair, honest, and be safely and orderly conducted in an efficient and user-friendly manner.

