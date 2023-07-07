Central gov't lauds passage of HKSAR's district councils bill

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Thursday praised the passage of the District Councils (Amendment) Bill 2023 by the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The bill's passage marks the successful completion of legislation work to reform HKSAR's district council system, said a spokesperson of the office.

The move accurately implements relevant provisions in the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, as well as the relevant interpretations of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the spokesperson said.

Through measures such as optimizing the nomination mechanism and improving the eligibility review system, the move will resolutely bar anti-China and destabilising forces from entering into district councils, effectively safeguard constitutional order in the HKSAR, and ensure the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, the spokesperson said.

Under the improved system, district councils will be better able to fulfill their roles in reflecting public opinion, serving the people and addressing people's concerns, thus better assisting the HKSAR government in improving district governance and boosting the people's well-being.

The legislative work has also been widely supported by the people of Hong Kong. Over 1.6 million of them signed up to endorse the HKSAR government's recommended plan for legislation, and polls show that over 80 percent of respondents believe the recommended plan will boost district governance. This demonstrates that the reform is in alignment with the common expectations of Hong Kong society, the spokesperson said.

After the reform, there will definitely be plenty more excellent people with steadfast love for both the motherland and Hong Kong, a wider level of representation, strong professional capabilities and a passion for serving the public to participate in the work of the district councils, the spokesperson said.

