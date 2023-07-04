Hong Kong's law enforcement brooks no vilification: Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR

Xinhua) 15:59, July 04, 2023

HONG KONG, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday strongly disapproved and firmly rejected the irresponsible comments made by politicians from the U.S. State Department, some congressional organizations, the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, and the British foreign secretary.

They smeared Hong Kong police's effort to bring to justice eight leading anti-China agitators who have absconded overseas, including Kevin Yam, slandered the national security law in Hong Kong, and meddled with the rule of law and law enforcement in the HKSAR, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that Kevin Yam and other seven suspects have long been engaging in anti-China activities, incited or even attempted to split the country and subvert state power by force, colluded with external forces to "sell out Hong Kong for vainglory" and sought their own political gains at the cost of the over 7 million Hong Kong citizens.

The spokesperson said that laws must be enforced, and law-breakers held to justice. It is in line with international law and global practice for Hong Kong police to enforce laws against overseas anti-China criminals according to the provision of "protective jurisdiction."

"We advise the leading anti-China agitators who have absconded overseas stop the wishful thinking of borrowing the strength of foreign influence and getting immunity," said the spokesperson, adding that "we urge external forces to immediately stop protecting criminals or cultivating pawns to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China."

