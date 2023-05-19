HKSAR chief executive attends new interactive session with lawmakers

Xinhua) 13:05, May 19, 2023

John Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attends the first of a new series of interactive and consultative question-and-answer sessions with members of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, south China, May 18, 2023. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Thursday attended the first of a new series of interactive and consultative question-and-answer sessions with members of the Legislative Council (LegCo).

The exchange was carried out to further build consensus between the executive and the legislature to better build Hong Kong together. It was divided into two sections, which focused on security and stability, and on development and happiness, respectively.

Noting that national security and "one country, two systems" are closely related, Lee said the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the HKSAR will do their utmost to prevent, stop and punish activities and acts that endanger national security.

LegCo members raised questions, expressed their opinions and offered suggestions on a raft of topics, including how to promote mainstream values with love for the country and Hong Kong as the core, how to do a good job in national security education, and how to make good use of development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Lee said that he and his policy team will discuss and study the views put forward by the lawmakers for policy consideration.

The new interactive sessions, which combine the advantages of the current LegCo Q&A sessions, motion debates, and policy address consultation, are aimed at enhancing communications between the executive and the legislature.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)