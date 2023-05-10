HKSAR chief executive to hold new interactive sessions with lawmakers

Xinhua) 10:51, May 10, 2023

HONG KONG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that new interactive and consultative question-and-answer sessions will be held with Hong Kong lawmakers to discuss important issues of Hong Kong.

Lee told a press briefing before an executive council meeting that the new interactive sessions, which combine the advantages of the current Legislative Council's (LegCo) Q&A sessions, motion debates, and policy address consultation, are aimed at enhancing communications between the executive and the legislature.

The new sessions will set out major, macro and strategic issues for LegCo members and the chief executive to build consensus through interactive exchanges, he added.

The chief executive said that by holding the new sessions, "patriots administering Hong Kong" can be realized with even stronger potential and create stronger values.

The first interactive and consultative Q&A session will be held on May 18.

