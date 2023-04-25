State councilor meets HKSAR officials

Xinhua) 15:02, April 25, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with a delegation from the disciplined services of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), headed by Tang Ping-keung, the HKSAR government's secretary for security in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met on Monday with a delegation from the disciplined services of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), headed by Tang Ping-keung, the HKSAR government's secretary for security.

Fully acknowledging the significant contributions made by the HKSAR disciplined services to national security and social stability in Hong Kong, Wang expressed the hope that they will develop a profound understanding of the key elements of the "one country, two systems" and fully support the law-based administration of the HKSAR government.

Wang said that the HKSAR disciplined services are expected to uphold the authority of the HKSAR government in exercising governance, continue strengthening the national security and social stability of Hong Kong, and actively serve the region's economic and social development.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with a delegation from the disciplined services of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), headed by Tang Ping-keung, the HKSAR government's secretary for security in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)