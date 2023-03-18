Security law ensures stability, security of Hong Kong, youth representative tells UN

Xinhua) 15:33, March 18, 2023

GENEVA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The implementation of National Security Law ensures the stability and security of Hong Kong, providing fertile ground for economic development, a youth representative from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) told the ongoing 52nd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Friday.

Alex Yeung Ching Loong, also a representative of the United Nations Association of China, said at the session that there are rumors that several foreign companies left Hong Kong because of the law. However, "this is certainly not the case, the fact is, we are still flourishing, and we are still standing as the top five competitive economy in the world."

Hong Kong is a unique and dynamic city with "one country, two systems" framework, and this allows the locals to enjoy a high degree of autonomy, he said, adding that while being part of China, the region also acts as a bridge between the East and the West.

"We can benefit from China's vast market while preserving our own identity, culture and legal system," he noted.

He told the Council that Hong Kong is renowned for its global perspective and vibrant civil society, where young people can pursue their dreams freely.

In the beginning of March, he said, the HKSAR government canceled the face mask mandate, which means that Hong Kong is completely back to normal. "We have confidence that Hong Kong will embrace a long-term and steady development," he said.

"We strongly recommend you to come and see it yourself! We remain committed to collaborating with our global partners, to promoting youth development and creating a better future for all," he added.

