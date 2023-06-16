HKSAR gov't, National Academy of Governance sign training agreement for senior civil servants

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Civil Service Bureau (CSB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the National Academy of Governance (NAG) signed the Agreement on the Dedicated National Studies Program for Senior Directorate Civil Servants here Thursday.

The signing of the agreement signified a new stage of collaboration between the HKSAR government and the NAG.

The dedicated program aims to enhance participants' knowledge about the country's policies of governance, deepen their understanding of the country's political system and formulation of important policies, and strengthen their communication and contact with senior mainland officials for further mutual exchanges.

The program includes lectures and site visits, with contents covering the Constitution, the Basic Law, safeguarding national security and the country's latest policies and developments.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR and Xie Chuntao, executive vice president of the NAG in charge of daily operations together witnessed the signing of the agreement and attended a talk organized by the CSB.

Xie delivered a talk on "The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation," reviewing the glorious journey of the CPC, which united and led the people in continuous exploration and relentless struggle towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xie also introduced the historic achievements and transformation since the 18th National Congress of the CPC as well as a series of strategic plans outlined during the 20th National Congress of the CPC, elaborating the scientific connotation and significant implications of promoting Chinese modernization in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At the talk, Lee thanked the academy for having long been giving strong support to the HKSAR government's training work.

He expected the HKSAR government officials to better serve Hong Kong in their respective positions and better leverage the distinctive advantages of Hong Kong under "one country, two systems" and its unique advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, so as to better serve Hong Kong and the country, and contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

