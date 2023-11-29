China's achievements on space, navigation exhibited in Macao SAR

Xinhua) 09:39, November 29, 2023

Ho Iat Seng (1st L, front), chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and Zheng Xincong (2nd L, front), director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, visit an exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation in south China's Macao, Nov. 28, 2023. An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations.

At the ceremony, the "Macao Science 1" satellites were certified to be officially put into use. An agreement was signed on the long-term operation of the satellites. Lunar soil was put on display in Macao for the first time.

Li Guoping, chief engineer of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), voiced the hope that more science talents from Macao can take part in the country's space and navigation causes and make their contributions.

Tai Kin Ip, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government, said he believes Macao and the mainland will continue working together on the research and application of "Macao Science 1" follow-up projects, space talent nurturing and international exchanges.

Jointly organized by the CNSA, the Macao SAR government, and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the exhibition will run until Dec. 9.

Ho Iat Seng (2nd L), chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Zheng Xincong (1st L), director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and Zhang Kejian (2nd R), head of the China National Space Administration, look at the lunar soil during the ceremony in south China's Macao, Nov. 28, 2023. An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows the signing ceremony of an agreement on the long-term operation of the "Macao Science 1" satellites in south China's Macao. An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A man visits an exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation in south China's Macao, Nov. 28, 2023. An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations。 (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Li Guoping, chief engineer of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), delivers a speech at the ceremony in south China's Macao, Nov. 28, 2023. An exhibition of China's achievements on space exploration and navigation opened on Tuesday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in the interests of inspiring Macao's technological innovations. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

