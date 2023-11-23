Industry insiders highlight global cooperation in developing aerospace information industry

Xinhua) 08:43, November 23, 2023

CHONGQING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Global efforts should be coordinated to develop the aerospace information industry with enhanced trust and synergy among all parties, said industry insiders at a relevant event held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Themed "One Starry Sky, One Shared Future," the Mingyue Lake Aerospace Information Industry International Ecosystem Event 2023 gathered more than 1,000 representatives from China's local governments, global enterprises in the aerospace information industrial chain, and research institutions from home and abroad.

Collaboration should strengthen within the aerospace information industry to build an industrial ecosystem for space information applications, said Shi Hongwei, vice president of the First Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, during the event held from Monday to Tuesday.

Integration into local development strategies is crucial to achieving synergistic development of the space information industry, Shi noted.

Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), said that the IAF and China share a "very rich" history of connection and cooperation.

"For many years, we have been fruitfully cooperating," he said, noting the federation's pleasure in witnessing the significant progress that China has made in space in recent years.

The event saw the establishment of the International Alliance of Aerospace Information Industry, which consists of global universities, enterprises, investment organizations, and research institutions and looks to build a coordination platform within the industry.

Ten investment institutions jointly initiated a 100-billion yuan (about 14.03 billion U.S. dollars) community fund during the event. The fund will invest in aerospace information infrastructure and key enterprises.

Also, during the event, Chongqing released 15 aerospace information application scenarios to serve the city's transportation, emergency response, and public security, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)