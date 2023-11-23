Cooperation with China to bring huge potential to Pakistan in developing its space program: astronaut

Xinhua) 13:21, November 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has a huge potential to develop its space program if it works with China in the field of aerospace technology, the first Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim has said.

Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi here on Tuesday, Salim said Pakistan is working towards the development of a space program and many considerations and programs are underway in this regard.

The astronaut told Xinhua that China is on the top of Pakistan's list for cooperation in the development of its space program, as China has made tremendous achievements in the domain, and the two friendly countries have been collaborating and cooperating in many fields along with the transfer of technology and sharing of research and development.

Salim was officially recognized as the first Pakistani astronaut by the government of Pakistan in 2006.

