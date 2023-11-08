We Are China

Khunjerab Pass, major land port connecting China and Pakistan

Travelers heading abroad get on a passenger bus at the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Located in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Khunjerab Pass is a major land port on the China-Pakistan border, a major trade station between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe.

Since the resumption of passenger customs clearance on April 3, 2023, the Khunjerab Pass has recorded over 40,000 inbound and outbound passengers.

During the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China and Pakistan issued a joint press statement announcing that the Khunjerab pass will function all year round, which will play an important role in promoting Sino-Pakistani economic and cultural exchanges.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a view of the Khunjerab Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

