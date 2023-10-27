China, Pakistan to hold joint maritime exercise
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Pakistani navies will hold the "Sea Guardians-3" joint maritime exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in November, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that the exercise will focus on joint response to maritime security threats, and will include subjects such as formation movement, search and rescue and anti-submarine operation. Activities such as professional exchanges and mutual visits will also be arranged.
This exercise aims to consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries and strengthen realistic combat training of the two militaries, Wu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's senate chairman
- China to work with Pakistan to safeguard regional, global peace: Xi
- Full text: Joint Press Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Chinese investments in SEZs under CPEC to enhance Pakistan's exports: business leader
- China-Pakistan joint research center inaugurated to help mitigate climate change impacts in Pakistan
- BRI facilitates fruitful medical cooperation between China, Pakistan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.