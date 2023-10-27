China, Pakistan to hold joint maritime exercise

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Pakistani navies will hold the "Sea Guardians-3" joint maritime exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in November, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that the exercise will focus on joint response to maritime security threats, and will include subjects such as formation movement, search and rescue and anti-submarine operation. Activities such as professional exchanges and mutual visits will also be arranged.

This exercise aims to consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries and strengthen realistic combat training of the two militaries, Wu said.

