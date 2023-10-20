China to work with Pakistan to safeguard regional, global peace: Xi

Xinhua) 11:24, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will work with Pakistan, which he said is an "iron-clad friend," to make new contributions to safeguarding peace and stability and promoting prosperity in the region and the world.

Over the past decade, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has yielded fruitful results and vigorously promoted Pakistan's economic and social development, making the corridor a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said when meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)