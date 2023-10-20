Home>>
China to work with Pakistan to safeguard regional, global peace: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:24, October 20, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will work with Pakistan, which he said is an "iron-clad friend," to make new contributions to safeguarding peace and stability and promoting prosperity in the region and the world.
Over the past decade, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has yielded fruitful results and vigorously promoted Pakistan's economic and social development, making the corridor a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said when meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier meets Pakistan's prime minister
- Senior Chinese official meets Pakistani PM
- Feature: Pakistani journalists impressed by China's economic development on recent visit
- People in Pakistan celebrate 74th founding anniv. of PRC
- 450 needy families receive China-donated assistance in west Afghanistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.