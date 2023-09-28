450 needy families receive China-donated assistance in west Afghanistan

Xinhua) 16:45, September 28, 2023

ZARANJ, Afghanistan, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities distributed China-donated assistance to 450 needy families in west Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday, provincial director for Natural Disaster Management Authority Mohammad Qasim Mohammad said Thursday.

Each family received a bag of 50 kg of rice, the official said, adding that humanitarian aid would be distributed to more than 1,000 needy families in the coming days.

China has contributed humanitarian assistance including winter clothes, blankets, tents, anti-COVID-19 vaccines, and foodstuff to the war-ravaged country over the past two years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)