Home>>
450 needy families receive China-donated assistance in west Afghanistan
(Xinhua) 16:45, September 28, 2023
ZARANJ, Afghanistan, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities distributed China-donated assistance to 450 needy families in west Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday, provincial director for Natural Disaster Management Authority Mohammad Qasim Mohammad said Thursday.
Each family received a bag of 50 kg of rice, the official said, adding that humanitarian aid would be distributed to more than 1,000 needy families in the coming days.
China has contributed humanitarian assistance including winter clothes, blankets, tents, anti-COVID-19 vaccines, and foodstuff to the war-ravaged country over the past two years.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPEC improves education, living conditions in Pakistan: senate chairman
- Pakistani student savors China's Mid-Autumn Festival culture
- Pakistani president highlights strengthened cooperation with China under CPEC
- China, Pakistan to collaborate on Earth sciences research
- Project to promote China-Pakistan enterprise cooperation launched at CIFTIS
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.