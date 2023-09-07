Project to promote China-Pakistan enterprise cooperation launched at CIFTIS

Xinhua) 13:40, September 07, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A project to enhance cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises was launched on Tuesday at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

The China-Pakistan Double Hundred Enterprises Cooperation Project will select 100 enterprises in each country, providing comprehensive services for their development in the other country, according to Zhang Xiaodong, director of the Zhongguancun Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association.

The project includes corporate training, strategic consultation, policy interpretation, personnel services, legal services, international exchanges and cooperation services, and investment and financing services.

It aims to promote China-Pakistan science and technology innovation cooperation and the coordinated development of enterprises in the two countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The project was initiated by government departments, institutions and enterprises in the two countries, including the Zhongguancun association and the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

