Time-honored brands debut at exhibition hall during 2023 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 10:13, September 07, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows pastries exhibited at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors try snacks at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2023 shows boxes of douzhi-flavored ice cream exhibited at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. Douzhi is a traditional snack of Beijing. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Visitors buy products at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

A chef demonstrates knife-handling skills at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Visitors are seen at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Staff members serve freshly baked meat pies at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. A number of time-honored brands in catering business made their debut at the exhibition hall of Beijing time-honored brand during the 2023 CIFTIS, attracting numerous guests to come for a taste. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

