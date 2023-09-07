Chinese, overseas firms enhance cooperation to reduce carbon emissions

Xinhua) 08:57, September 07, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Bamboo-made bicycles, furniture, storage boxes and other products have caught the attention of visitors to the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

The booths showcasing these products were set up by the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization, which aims to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by replacing plastic products with bamboo items.

At one of the booths, Sichuan Vanov New Material Co., Ltd. showcased its bamboo-fiber paper brand named "Babo." In 2021, the company worked with Starbucks to make new materials by mixing coffee grounds with natural bamboo fiber, helping the U.S. coffee giant significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in packaging materials.

"At CIFTIS, we hope to find more partners that champion the concept of low-carbon sustainable development, and jointly protect our home, the Earth," said Huang Manqi, a staffer at Vanov's booth.

During this year's CIFTIS, a large number of Chinese and overseas participants united in their endeavors to work toward the reduction of global carbon emissions, driven by a collective belief in pursuing green development.

The green development of global trade in services has become the general trend, and is expected to have promising prospects and great potential, said a report released during the CIFTIS.

The report also noted that international exchanges and cooperation in cutting carbon dioxide emissions will continue to deepen.

Veolia is a French transnational company that designs and provides solutions for water, waste and energy management. Since entering China in the early 1990s, the company has contributed to the ecological transformation across the country.

Green development and ecological transformation are major areas in China's international exchanges and cooperation with the world, and they have played a very important role in China's relations with major countries and regions, Huang Xiaojun, senior vice president of Veolia China, said at a forum during the CIFTIS.

Huang highlighted the importance of the circular economy, noting that it helps people save and reuse resources, which is a key way to pursue green development.

"Veolia is willing to make its due contribution by working with people from all walks of life in China to protect our beautiful home through a green and low-carbon transition," Huang added.

As an innovative tech company, Amazon has reaffirmed its commitment to using digital means to empower industry users in order to achieve sustainable development.

"Enterprise customers can reduce their carbon footprint simply by moving their businesses to the cloud," said Marco Su, a senior manager in the Greater China Region of Amazon Web Services.

Su added that Amazon's cloud technology can reduce customers' carbon footprints by nearly 80 percent, and the company aims to elevate the figure to 96 percent by 2025.

