Exploring innovation and excellence: Highlights from the 2023 CIFTIS

People's Daily Online) 15:58, September 06, 2023

A woman experiences remote driving at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A significant number of new products and applications were exhibited at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, attracting a substantial crowd.

As an important window showcasing China's opening-up achievements, the CIFTIS this year, with the theme, "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," still covered nine thematic areas including financial services, cultural and tourism services, education services, sports services, supply chain and business services, engineering consulting and construction services, health services, environmental services, and telecommunications, computer, and information services.

Fifty-nine countries and 24 international organizations set up exhibition booths at the 2023 CIFTIS, representing an increase of 12 booths compared to the previous session. Over 500 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises took part in the event, and over 20 percent of the participating companies were from outside China.

