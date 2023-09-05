Home>>
CIFTIS in their eyes
(People's Daily App) 15:15, September 05, 2023
The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is being held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from September 2 to 6. A total of 59 countries and 24 international organizations are participating in this year's fair, 12 more than 2022. The overall internationalization rate is over 20 percent. How do our foreign friends feel about this year's CIFTIS? What are they looking forward to at this fair? Here are their answers.
(Video produced by Wang Zi, Wen Teng and Li Ruidi)
