CIFTIS a vital platform to foster cooperation, share opportunities: exhibitors

Xinhua) 14:32, September 06, 2023

People visit the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhuanet) – The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is a vital platform for enterprises across the world to strengthen cooperation and seek development opportunities, said exhibitors at the fair.

The CIFTIS provides a great opportunity for countries, international organizations and companies to get together and discuss cooperation and collaboration, said Joseph Keating, trade counselor of the Irish Embassy in Beijing, who attended the fair for the fourth time.

It is a platform for every country to join together, said Sakarn Saensopa, Thai commercial consul.

Eighty-three countries and international organizations attended this year’s fair, and more than 2,400 companies participated in offline exhibitions.

Apart from highlighting the fair’s significance, participants also voiced their willingness to boost cooperation with China in the field of services trade.

“There's a real opportunity right now for the cooperation between UK and China in a number of different services sectors,” said Tom Duke, British Trade Commissioner for China.

As the guest country of honor of the 2023 CIFTIS, the United Kingdom has assembled its largest-ever delegation for the fair this year.

At the fair, UK companies have participated in the events related to education, sports, infrastructure and construction, showcasing the services that UK companies can bring to the Chinese market.

Thailand has attended the event for many years, said Sakarn Saensopa, adding that the Thailand exhibition area at this year’s event emphasizes health and wellness.

He expressed his expectation for Thailand to tap into Chinese market in this field, and hoped to see more cooperation in terms of digital creativity, animation games, multimedia and movies.

Cooperation in science, technology and innovation is also highlighted at the fair.

Intel China, participating in the fair for the second time, showcased technologies and solutions in the areas of AI, personal computers, data centers, and smart retail sales.

Zhou Bing, vice president of Intel, said the year’s CIFTIS showcases great vitality of sci-tech innovation and opens up broader space for cooperation among enterprises.

Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS features over 200 varied events, including forums, negotiations, and summits.

People visit the booth of the Global Alliance for Trade in Services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Visitors take pictures at the booth of Intel during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)