Argentine trade representative hails CIFTIS’s role in improving trade connectivity

“It’s a great opportunity for our companies to be in touch with Chinese companies that are at the forefront of innovation and development, and also to be in touch with their counterparts from all over the world,” said Rodrigo Gomez, head of the trade section of the Embassy of Argentina in China, at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

Rodrigo Gomez, head of the trade section of the Embassy of Argentina in China, at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Argentina has participated in the fair since 2020, and is participating in this year’s event through companies from different service sectors, such as tourism, culture, science and technology, and knowledge-based services, said Gomez.

One of the highlights exhibited in the pavilion of Argentina for the 2023 CIFTIS is the country’s prestigious wineries, which rank high in the list of the best wineries globally. According to Gomez, Argentine wine producers are ready to offer their quality goods and share valuable experiences.

The pavilion also showcases the South American country’s capacity to develop satellites and related services, and to create e-commerce solutions, he noted, adding that China is the most important market in e-commerce.

China is one of Argentina’s major trading partners and main investors in various sectors in the country, ranging from energy, oil and gas to infrastructure, Gomez said.

Argentina, together with five other countries, was invited to be a full member of BRICS during the 15th BRICS Summit on Aug. 24, 2023. Gomez said it symbolizes “a series of efforts that both countries have been making during many years to build a very strong relationship at the state level, but also at the corporate and private sector level.”

He believes that the invitation to become a part of BRICS will be conducive to both Argentina and China.

