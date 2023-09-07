Highlights of culture & tourism services at 2023 CIFTIS
Visitors pose for a group photo at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
People visit the booth of Beijing Zoo at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
This photo shows a view of the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)
People visit the booth of Beijing's Haidian District at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A woman visits the booth of Beijing's Pinggu District at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A visitor (L) learns about Moldovan wine at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Sri Lankan dancers perform at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo shows a view of the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)
A visitor buys handicrafts at the booth of Uganda at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A visitor takes photos of products at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Visitors select cultural and creative products of the parks in Beijing at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A staff member (1st R) demonstrates an interactive product of the Beijing Central Axis at the exhibition area of culture & tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Themed "Opening-up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is held in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6. The event has provided immersive experiences of culture and tourism services to visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
