CPEC improves education, living conditions in Pakistan: senate chairman

Xinhua) 14:23, September 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (ECO) have significantly improved employment, education, medical care, and drinking water conditions in Pakistan during the last 10 years, said Chairman of Pakistani Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong here on Tuesday and acknowledged the transformative impact of the CPEC projects for development and prosperity, according to a statement from the chairman's office.

The chairman said the progress achieved under the CPEC benefited from China's concept of building a community with a shared future for humankind.

Sanjrani said Pakistan has always regarded China as its closest friend and most reliable partner, and is willing to further strengthen friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields.

During the meeting, Jiang said China is ready to work with Pakistan to fully implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

