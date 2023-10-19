Senior Chinese official meets Pakistani PM

Xinhua) 10:54, October 19, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Li Xi on Wednesday met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and speed up the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, said Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China is also willing to continue to deepen China-Pakistan practical cooperation in anti-corruption, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Kakar said Pakistan looks forward to seizing the opportunity of the joint building of the Belt and Road to upgrade Pakistan-China cooperation.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)