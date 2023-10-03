Feature: Pakistani journalists impressed by China's economic development on recent visit

15:56, October 03, 2023 By Misbah Saba Malik, Wang Kai ( Xinhua

ISLAMABAD/QINGDAO, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Akbar Notezai, a journalist from the capital city Quetta of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province was "pleasantly shocked" after witnessing the development of Qingdao City of east China's Shandong Province during a recent visit.

"Before embarking on my trip to China, I conducted some research on Qingdao Port, and I knew that it is one of the largest comprehensive ports in the world. But the development I saw there was beyond my imagination," Notezai told Xinhua.

Notezai was part of a 10-member delegation of Pakistani journalists primarily hailing from Balochistan, who recently returned to Pakistan after a 10-day trip to China.

During their visit, Notezai found the Chinese people exceptionally hospitable and witnessed the warmth of friendship in their eyes towards the Pakistani people.

He expressed the hope that the people of the two countries will have a closer interaction to further strengthen the Pakistan-China friendship.

Many members of the delegation visited China for the first time and witnessed the impressive infrastructure projects, experienced traveling in high-speed railway, and saw thriving technology sectors that have propelled China's economic growth.

Behram Baloch, a journalist from Balochistan's Gwadar district, said the visit boosted their confidence and filled them with hope as they witnessed China's exceptional capability to construct state-of-the-art infrastructure and successfully operate it.

"I hope that Gwadar port, being developed by the Chinese friends, will play a great role in Balochistan's development and contribute significantly to its economic growth in the same way as Qingdao Port did," he added.

All the development projects that were built by the Chinese in Gwadar so far, including the Gwadar port, vocational training institute, New Gwadar International Airport, and Gwadar Port's Free Zone, are great opportunities for Pakistan to benefit from them, he added.

The Pakistan journalist said during his trip he felt that if university students from Balochistan get the opportunity to visit China or study there, it will prove to be very beneficial for them and for Pakistan.

"Sending university students to China can be an incredibly enriching experience, offering them a unique opportunity to learn and broaden their horizons in various ways," Baloch said.

China's rich history, diverse culture, and rapid economic development provide a multifaceted backdrop for educational trips, he added.

The delegation said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great hope for Pakistan, and after visiting China and seeing the technological and infrastructural excellence of the country with their very eyes, they believe it will be a game changer for Pakistan.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC, a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is a corridor linking Pakistan's Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

Talking to Xinhua, Furqan Rao, an Islamabad-based journalist who led the delegation to China, said the CPEC is making substantial contributions to Pakistan's infrastructural development and helping Pakistan overcome its energy crisis.

"CPEC played a vital role in providing Pakistan with a modern transportation network, energy solutions, and industrial infrastructure, which are boosting trade, creating jobs, and improving the overall socio-economic life for the people of Pakistan," he said.

