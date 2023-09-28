China-Pakistan cricket friendly marks China's National Day

Xinhua) 16:44, September 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A cricket friendly was played on Wednesday in Pakistan between local people and Chinese to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on October 1.

The 10-over match in the eastern city of Lahore, was organized by the local Chinese Consulate in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), and was aimed at deepening the friendship and promoting people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

Talking to Xinhua, IIRMR president Yasir Habib Khan called it an exciting event, as the two countries rarely get the chance to play each other at cricket.

"It's kind of a jump-start for such activities as it has given a new dimension to Pak-China friendship," he said, adding that "it's Pak-China friendship from sports perspective."

"A Chinese business lady played so well that it shocked everyone," said Azhar Masood, sports editor of local newspaper The Nation, in reference to the fact that cricket is not widely played in China.

Luo Jianxue, president of the Overseas Chinese Association in Lahore and captain of one team, told Xinhua that the Chinese in Pakistan had learned from Pakistani friends about their love of cricket.

"During the match, our Chinese players learned from the experience and skills of the Pakistani players to improve our cricket level," Luo said, stressing that it is also an expression of the friendship between two countries to make progress together by learning from and communicating with each other.

