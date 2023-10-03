People in Pakistan celebrate 74th founding anniv. of PRC
Chinese national flags and Pakistani national flags are raised to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, by an avenue in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People visit the National Monument illuminated in red color to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People visit the National Monument illuminated in red color to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People visit the National Monument illuminated in red color to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
People visit the National Monument illuminated in red color to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
