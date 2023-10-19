Chinese premier meets Pakistan's prime minister

Xinhua) 11:01, October 19, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Kakar is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Noting that China and Pakistan are ironclad brothers, Li said China is willing to work with Pakistan to further implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and step up building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Li added that China is ready to work with Pakistan to build an upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, tap into the potential for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, and promote cooperation in digital economy, telecommunications, technological innovation and other fields.

Li expressed hope that the Pakistani side would take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

Kakar said that over the past 10 years, Belt and Road cooperation has yielded substantial outcomes. Pakistan will take resolute actions against terrorism and spare no effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, he said.

Li and Kakar also witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)