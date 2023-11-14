Khalil Hashmi appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to China

Xinhua) 13:19, November 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has appointed senior diplomat Khalil Hashmi as the country's new ambassador to China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said on Monday.

Hashmi succeeded Moin ul Haque, who served for over three years as Pakistan's ambassador to China after his appointment in 2020.

The newly appointed ambassador expressed his resolve to further consolidate the already robust relationship between the two countries, the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Hashmi is a senior Pakistani diplomat with 29 years of experience in both bilateral and multilateral relations. Before his assignment in China, he served as Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva from November 2019 onwards.

