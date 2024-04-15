Beijing sees increase in terrestrial wildlife species

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of terrestrial wildlife species in Beijing has increased to 612, including 519 bird species, the city's bureau of landscape and forestry said Saturday.

The figures were released in a list of terrestrial wildlife species, and Beijing has added 16 wildlife species since the list was first issued by the bureau in 2021.

Situated along the bird migration route between East Asia and Australasia, Beijing has been a frequent stop for many rare and endangered birds, such as the oriental stork, Chinese merganser and white-tailed sea eagle during this spring migration season, showcasing the ongoing ecological improvements in the Chinese capital, according to a staffer with the bureau.

Over the years, the city has strengthened the development of natural protected areas such as forests, wetlands and geological parks, creating a comprehensive system that effectively protects over 90 percent of its major wildlife and habitats.

