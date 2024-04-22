Beijing accelerates development of information software industry

Xinhua) 15:46, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has recently unveiled an action plan aimed at propelling its information software industry to new heights, with a target of pushing the sector's revenue to 4.8 trillion yuan (about 675.65 billion U.S. dollars) by 2027.

The city will explore cutting-edge technologies in artificial general intelligence, support the development of large language model (LLM) tool software, and establish native software application stores and secure testing grounds for LLM, according to the action plan released by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

Efforts will also be made to create artificial intelligence (AI) scene application laboratories in fields such as education, healthcare, culture, and industry to develop demonstrative projects, showcasing the practical implementation of AI scenarios, it noted.

Beijing's vision for its information software sector signals a proactive stance towards technological innovation and economic development.

You Jing, an official with Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said the city will further support domestically produced software to expand globally and foster open-source software enterprises, in alignment with broader industry trends.

In 2023, the revenue scale of Beijing's information software industry approached 3 trillion yuan, maintaining double-digit growth for several consecutive years.

The robust performance of Beijing's information software industry in the first quarter of this year underscores its resilience and growth trajectory, with an added value of 237.92 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year growth of 13.7 percent.

