Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:31, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.05 trillion yuan (about 148 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 6 percent year on year, local authorities have said.

In the first three months of this year, the added value of the municipality's primary industry totaled 1.5 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent year on year, while that of its secondary industry reached 131.04 billion yuan, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to a press conference on Thursday.

The added value of Beijing's tertiary industry grew 5.8 percent to 925.6 billion yuan.

Beijing has set a GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2024.

