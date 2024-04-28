Beijing's Zhongguancun bonded zone passes acceptance review

Xinhua) 11:07, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Zhongguancun comprehensive bonded zone, the country's first featuring research and development (R&D) and innovation, has passed its acceptance review, the Beijing Customs announced Friday.

Located in Haidian District, the bonded zone has a planned area of 0.4 square kilometres and an industrial space of 660,000 square meters. It will develop integrated circuit and pharmaceutical industries as the core, and artificial intelligence and technology service industries as the focus.

The bonded zone has creatively replaced physical walls with greening and a high-definition video surveillance system.

The official approval for establishment of the Beijing Zhongguancun comprehensive bonded zone was announced by the State Council in May 2023.

