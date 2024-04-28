Languages

Beijing city promotional video: Dance with Glowing Beijing

(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 28, 2024

The promotional video "Dance with Glowing Beijing" was released on April 23, 2024. Follow the dancers' spirited steps to experience the city's charms!

(Video source: Information Office of Beijing Municipality)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

