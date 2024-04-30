Envoy calls for all cultures to flourish together

10:05, April 30, 2024 By Yifan Xu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Models showcase qipao at the Experience Chinese Fashion and Arts event at the Chinese embassy in Washington on Friday. SHA HANTING/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

The Chinese ambassador to the United States recently welcomed nearly 300 guests from all backgrounds to the Chinese embassy for the Experience Chinese Fashion and Arts event.

"The Chinese civilization has run uninterrupted for thousands of years, exploring new ground through reform and innovation and gaining fresh vigor through drawing on other cultures," said Ambassador Xie Feng. "China today is opening its arms wider to embrace the world and creating a better world with a more dynamic civilization."

The event, jointly hosted by the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide, immersed guests in the unique charm of Chinese culture through fashion shows, qipao dances and dressing up.

More than 20 models presented over 200 sets of specially tailored qipao, made of exquisite fabrics, elegant colors and novel designs, transforming into artworks.

The qipao fashion show was interspersed with Chinese dance performances, and the Washington Xuejuan Dance Ensemble presented the charm of the qipao with the dancers' delicate moves.

Xie said that the qipao, representative of traditional Chinese dress, provides a window to understanding China.

He said beauty is everywhere in the world.

"What is lacking is not beauty, but eyes to perceive her, and a big heart and an open mind to appreciate the beauty of all civilizations," he said. "China and the United States are different in history, culture, social system and development path. Nevertheless, these should not hamper our exchanges, but should encourage us to learn from each other," he said.

Xie cited the idiom, "A single flower does not make a spring". He said there are over 200 countries and regions in this world, with more than 2,500 ethnic groups and multiple religions. "Each and every kind of attire, music and lifestyle is irreplaceable and is a shared treasure of mankind.

"This is why China has put forward the Global Civilization Initiative," the ambassador said. "We look forward to working with other countries to jointly advocate the respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

"It is our hope that fashion and art will serve as bridges for China-US cultural exchanges and mutual learning and inject impetus into dialogue between and common progress of all civilizations," he added.

During the event, the guests got to try on their favorite qipao, and stylists created exquisite Chinese makeup for the guests, allowing them to see a different version of themselves in the mirror.

Guests wearing qipao took photos in front of the embassy's spiral staircase, flower windows and paintings. They also were invited to walk the catwalk, showing their elegance and confidence, expressing the beauty of civilizational exchanges and mutual understanding in the language of fashion, and winning constant applause from the audience.

Among the attendees were Minister Jing Quan, Counselor Chen Chunmei, Secretary General of the OAS Luis Almagro and his wife, as well as envoys and wives of some other countries and representatives of international organizations.

The event also featured the Ningbo Performing Arts Group, Ningbo Fenghua District Cultural Tourism Group and Zhejiang Chantel Gong Cultural Industry Development Co Ltd.

Gong Hangyu, the founder and qipao designer for Chantel Palace, gave lectures on Chinese qipao culture and design at the George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum, and the Chinese American Museum during her stay in Washington DC.

