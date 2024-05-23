We Are China

Giant pandas enjoy themselves in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 13:54, May 23, 2024

A giant panda enjoys a bamboo shoot at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant pandas enjoy bamboo shoots at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

