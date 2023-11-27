Celebration ceremony held for giant pandas in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:15, November 27, 2023

Giant panda Gonggong takes food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 25, 2023. Giant pandas Gonggong and Shunshun have lived in Hainan for five years since they made their public debut at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in 2018. A celebration ceremony was held here on Saturday, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

