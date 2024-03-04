Beloved giant panda Fu Bao makes last public appearance in S Korea
Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, eats bamboo at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Fu Bao made her last appearance at the park on Sunday ahead of her scheduled return in April.
Visitors queue to view Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, eats bamboo at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Visitors take photos of Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street
- S. Korean activists clamor for end to military exercise with U.S.
- S. Korea's opposition party leader injured after being stabbed in neck
- South Korean public bid farewell to Fu Bao with great reluctance on her final day on display
- S. Korea, U.S. kick off joint military exercise increasing regional tension
- S. Korea's opposition party chief taken to hospital after being attacked
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.