Beloved giant panda Fu Bao makes last public appearance in S Korea

Ecns.cn) 14:43, March 04, 2024

Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, eats bamboo at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Fu Bao made her last appearance at the park on Sunday ahead of her scheduled return in April.

Visitors queue to view Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Visitors take photos of Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in South Korea in 2020, at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

