S. Korea, U.S. kick off joint military exercise increasing regional tension
SEOUL, March 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off a joint military exercise amid concerns from neighbor countries.
The annual springtime war game, Freedom Shield (FS), will continue for 11 days through March, South Korea's defense ministry said.
A variety of combined field training exercises will be staged in sea, land and air to bolster the interoperability and enhance the combined operation capabilities.
During the war game, U.S. military strategic assets such as strategic bombers and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be likely to be deployed around the Korean Peninsula, according to Yonhap news agency.
Seoul and Washington have insisted that the joint drill is defensive in nature, but the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has denounced it as a dress rehearsal for a northward invasion.
Photos
Related Stories
- Under mounting pressure, Biden opts to press for ceasefire in Gaza
- New study reveals inequity in California's wildfire smoke exposure
- U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avert gov't shutdown one day ahead of deadline
- Biden, Trump make border visits in reelection effort
- U.S. Fed's closely watched inflation measure rises 2.4 pct in January
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.