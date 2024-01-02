Home>>
S. Korea's opposition party chief taken to hospital after being attacked
(Xinhua) 10:00, January 02, 2024
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Lee Jae-myung, chief of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was taken to a hospital after being attacked by an unidentified person, multiple local media reported Tuesday.
During his visit to the country's southeastern port city of Busan, Lee was stabbed in his left neck by an unidentified man.
The suspect carrying an unidentified weapon on his hand was arrested at the scene.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: South Korea's flirtation with NATO is inviting wolf into its house
- S. Korean president replaces 6 ministers
- China welcomes back remains of martyrs killed 70 years ago in S.Korea with highest honors
- S. Korean appellate court orders Japan to compensate WWII sex slavery victims
- S. Korea decides to partially suspend 2018 military agreement with DPRK
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.