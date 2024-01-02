S. Korea's opposition party chief taken to hospital after being attacked

Xinhua) 10:00, January 02, 2024

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Lee Jae-myung, chief of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was taken to a hospital after being attacked by an unidentified person, multiple local media reported Tuesday.

During his visit to the country's southeastern port city of Busan, Lee was stabbed in his left neck by an unidentified man.

The suspect carrying an unidentified weapon on his hand was arrested at the scene.

