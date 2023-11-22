S. Korea decides to partially suspend 2018 military agreement with DPRK

Xinhua) 08:53, November 22, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea on Wednesday decided to partially suspend the military agreement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which was reached in 2018 following the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.

