S. Korean president replaces 6 ministers

Xinhua) 15:25, December 04, 2023

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday replaced six ministers, including finance minister, according to the presidential office.

Choi Sang-mok, former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, was named as the new minister of economy and finance who doubles as the deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

Park Sang-woo, former chief of the state-run housing developer Korea Land &Housing Corp., was tapped for the land and transport minister, while the second vice foreign minister, Oh Young-ju, was nominated as the minister of SMEs and startups.

The South Korean president named Song Mi-ryung, former senior researcher at the Korea Rural Economic Institute, as the agriculture minister, and Kang Do-hyung, president of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science &Technology, as the new oceans minister.

Kang Jung-ai, former president of Sookmyung Women's University, was nominated as the minister of veterans affairs.

