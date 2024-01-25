Home>>
S. Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street
(Xinhua) 17:02, January 25, 2024
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was attacked by an unidentified person on the street in Seoul and transferred to a hospital, Yonhap news agency said Thursday.
