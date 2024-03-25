Home>>
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart
(Xinhua) 11:31, March 25, 2024
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
As the latest installment of the popular animation franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" generated a daily revenue of 35.13 million yuan (about 4.95 million U.S. dollars).
Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second place with a daily box office earning of 15.71 million yuan.
It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 10.53 million yuan in box office revenue on Sunday.
Sunday's box office earnings totaled 92.09 million yuan.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Celebration ceremony held for giant pandas in Hainan
- Beloved giant panda Fu Bao makes last public appearance in S Korea
- Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Chinese Kung Fu
- Feature: China's top-grossing female director shows Hollywood charm with new comedy hit
- "Article 20" stays atop China's box office chart
- Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two" tops China's box office chart
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.